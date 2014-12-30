FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets sink as oil tumbles again
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 30, 2014 / 6:42 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets sink as oil tumbles again

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets fell in early trade on Tuesday as Brent crude oil slumped near a five-year low and political uncertainty in Greece put pressure on global equities.

Brent approached $57.0 per barrel as persistent worries about a global supply glut offset concerns about output disruptions in Libya.

Dubai’s index dropped 3.9 percent as most stocks declined. Builder Arabtec Holding and developer Emaar Properties, the most heavily traded stocks, tumbled 5.3 percent each.

Although Dubai is much less dependent on oil revenues than other Gulf states, its stock market has been hit hardest in the region in recent months because of its higher liquidity, exposure to foreign investors and the unwinding of leveraged positions.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Abu Dhabi’s index edged down 0.5 percent, Kuwait and Oman lost 1.0 percent each and Qatar’s bourse dropped 2.0 percent.

The Saudi Arabian government announced last week that it would continue spending heavily in its 2015 budget plan, easing investors’ fears that cheap oil would lead to major state spending cuts in the Gulf. As long as state spending continues, economies and corporate profits in the big Gulf economies are expected to keep growing healthily.

However, Gulf bourses’ pull-back on Tuesday showed weak oil prices can still hurt sentiment among the local retail investors who dominate trading volumes.

Global equity markets were soft on Tuesday as investors avoided risk after a sharp sell-off in commodities, and also because of political uncertainty in Greece where Prime Minister Antonis Samaras failed to get enough support for his presidential nominee on Monday, and will call a national election for Jan. 25. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.