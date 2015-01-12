MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets may extend gain on strong Q4 results

DUBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Gulf equity markets may extend their recent gains on Monday after several companies published positive fourth-quarter earnings, although oil’s weakness could restrain any rises.

Saudi Arabian banks may see fresh buying after rallying on Sunday following a proposal by Bank Albilad’s board to pay a 0.5 riyal per share dividend for 2014, its first payout in at least five years, along with a bonus share issue.

After trading closed, Saudi Hollandi Bank beat analysts’ expectations with a 33 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit.

The lender made 461.9 million riyals ($123.1 million) in the three months to Dec. 31; analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast it would post, on average, a net profit of 433.03 million riyals.

Riyad Bank, Saudi Arabia’s third-largest lender by assets, posted a 2.9 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday, also beating analysts’ average forecast.

The bank made 1.06 billion riyals compared with 1.03 billion riyals in the same period of 2013, while analysts had expected a flat quarter.

In Oman, investment firm Al Anwar Holding said late on Sunday that its profit in the three months to Dec. 31 had more than doubled to 3.7 million rials ($9.7 million).

Dubai’s companies have not reported quarterly earnings yet, but investors have been positive about local property stocks in the last few sessions, which could boost property developer DAMAC when it starts trading on the emirate’s bourse on Monday.

The stock, which is also listed in London through global depositary receipts, closed at $17.55 per GDR last Friday, equivalent to 2.79 dirhams per share.

Qatar’s bourse, on the other hand, may remain soft after Industries Qatar, which had disappointed investors with a dividend cut, tumbled its daily 10 percent limit on Sunday, indicating further potential downside.

On global markets, Asian equities were nearly flat in early trade on Monday while Brent crude traded below $50 after Goldman Sachs analysts lowered their three-month price forecast for the commodity to $42 a barrel from $80. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)