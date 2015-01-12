MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge up, Dubai's DAMAC rises on listing

DUBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets extended gains in early trade on Monday after several companies published positive fourth-quarter earnings and Dubai property developer DAMAC gained as it listed on its home market.

Shares in DAMAC, which had previously traded only in the form of global depositary receipts in London, rose 6.5 percent above their London price to 2.97 dirhams, leading gains in Dubai. The emirate’s index added 0.9 percent.

Property firms enjoy richer valuations in Dubai than in London. DAMAC’s Friday close in London was at 5.9 times its 2013 earnings. Dubai’s biggest listed developer Emaar Properties trades at a ratio of 20.5 and its smaller competitor Deyaar is valued at 31.8 times 2013 earnings.

Elsewhere in the region, Abu Dhabi’s index edged up 0.3 percent and Qatar added 0.5 percent. Petrochemicals-to-steel conglomerate Industries Qatar fell 1.6 percent after plunging its daily 10 percent limit in the previous session on a disappointing 2014 dividend proposal.

Oman’s benchmark rose 0.5 percent and investment firm Al Anwar Holding led gains, jumping 4.5 percent. The company said late on Sunday that its profit in the three months to Dec. 31 had more than doubled to 3.7 million rials ($9.7 million). (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)