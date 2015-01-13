FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets pull back as oil continues slide
January 13, 2015 / 6:47 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets pull back as oil continues slide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with markets opening)

DUBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets pulled back early on Tuesday as oil prices continued their slide, prompting profit-taking across a wide range of sectors.

Dubai’s equity index slid 2.4 percent with the most heavily traded stock, construction firm Arabtec, slumping 3.4 percent. Abu Dhabi’s index edged down 0.5 percent, dragged down by top real estate firm Aldar Properties , which was off 2.9 percent.

Although Gulf bourses have in the last few weeks become somewhat more comfortable with the oil price slide and are no longer panicking, the uncertainty over where and when oil will bottom continues to weigh heavily on investors.

Brent crude oil dropped into the $46 area in Asian hours on Tuesday, near a six-year low, after a 5 percent plunge on Monday.

Qatar’s bourse slid 1.3 percent as Barwa Real Estate lost 1.4 percent. Industries Qatar, which has been sinking because of a disappointing 2014 dividend proposal, dropped a further 1.4 percent but the pace of its slide slowed. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

