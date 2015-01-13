FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rallies on; GB Auto soars again
January 13, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 3-MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rallies on; GB Auto soars again

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with Egypt’s performance)

DUBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Egypt’s stock market extended gains in a broad rally on Tuesday after positive news from local companies.

The Cairo index rose 1.6 percent as most stocks were in the black. GB Auto, the country’s biggest listed vehicle assembler and distributor, led gains as it surged its daily 10 percent limit for the second day in a row.

The firm’s chief executive told Reuters last week that it was working on a rights issue and planned to invest $1.5 billion to build two new factories. On Monday, the firm said the rights issue would be worth 960 million Egyptian pounds ($134 million).

Property firm Medinet Nasr Housing jumped 5.0 percent after reporting a block trade in its shares. At 152,790 shares, the trade represented a stake of less than 0.08 percent.

However, it followed an announcement in late December of a bigger deal in which Beltone Investment Group increased its stake in Medinet Nasr Housing to 24.15 percent.

Shares in El Sewedy Electic added 4.7 percent. The firm said last week it had won a government contract to build two power stations in Egypt.

Brent crude oil plunged below $46 a barrel on Tuesday, near a six-year low, hurting stock markets in the Gulf. But as long as oil’s slide does not cause an indiscriminate pull-out from emerging markets, Egypt’s bourse is likely to benefit in the long run as cheap oil improves the country’s external balance and makes more government money available for spending on growth.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
