FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise as oil gains
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 19, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise as oil gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets edged up in early trade on Monday as Brent crude pared losses to break back above $50 per barrel.

Dubai’s index added 1.2 percent, with Dubai Islamic Bank’s (DIB) 2.8 percent gain the main support.

Two other Dubai lenders, Emirates NBD and Mashreq , reported strong quarterly results on Sunday and investors may be betting that DIB will follow suit.

Dubai-listed shares in Bahrain’s Gulf Finance House (GFH) climbed 2.3 percent and topped trading volume on the emirate’s bourse, although GFH said on Monday that it had no information to disclose after its shares jumped in the previous session

Abu Dhabi’s index edged up 0.5 percent as blue chips Etisalat and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank added 0.9 and 1.5 percent respectively.

Qatar’s bourse climbed 0.4 percent. Qatar National Bank rose 1.0 percent.

Oman’s benchmark inched up 0.1 percent while Kuwait slipped 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.