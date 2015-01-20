FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets pull back as oil weakens
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets pull back as oil weakens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets pulled back in thin early trade on Tuesday in the absence of fresh catalysts and after oil extended its losses.

Oil dipped on Tuesday as China’s economic growth for 2014 undershot a government target and Brent crude traded below $49 per barrel.

Dubai’s index slipped 0.3 percent as most stocks declined. However, low-cast carrier Air Arabia, which stands to benefit from cheaper oil, gained 1.2 percent.

Abu Dhabi’s bourse edged down 0.6 percent as large lenders National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank lost 2.2 and 1.2 percent respectively.

Qatar’s benchmark slipped 0.2 percent, also because of banks. Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan fell 0.9 percent and Qatar National Bank lost 0.7 percent.

Kuwait’s index edged down 0.2 percent while Oman was nearly flat.

There have been no fresh earnings reports from major companies in those markets since Monday’s close. Results published by companies in Saudi Arabia, which opens later on Tuesday, were mostly negative. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.