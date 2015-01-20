UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Telecom tumbles on poor Q4; weak pound boosts Egypt property

(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom Co (STC) weighed on the kingdom’s bourse in early trade on Tuesday after missing fourth-quarter earnings forecasts, while Egyptian property stocks rallied because of the weakening pound.

STC tumbled 4.2 percent to 68.50 riyals and was the main drag on Saudi Arabia’s index, which fell 0.5 percent. The company’s fourth-quarter net profit slumped 32.6 percent to 2.44 billion riyals ($650 million), missing analysts’ average forecast of 3.32 billion riyals.

Shares in National Industrialisation Co (Tasnee) fell 2.1 percent after it said fourth-quarter net profit dropped 46.5 percent on lower petrochemical prices. The company made 160.7 million riyals, while analysts at Saudi Fransi Capital had expected 295.0 million riyals.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s bourse added 1.9 percent, largely on the back of property stocks such as Talaat Moustafa Holding, which surged 5.9 percent.

Egypt’s central bank started allowing some depreciation of the pound this week, a move which analysts said aimed to stamp out a thriving black currency market as inflation concerns eased following the slump in oil prices.

“Conventionally under such situations, real estate stocks should continue performing well, as investors would look to buffer their risks by investing in land and property,” Cairo-based Naeem brokerage said in a note. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)