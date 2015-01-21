MIDEAST STOCKS-Disappointing earnings may dampen Gulf; Egypt to test chart barrier

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Gulf equity markets may come under more pressure on Wednesday after a string of earnings reports that missed analysts’ forecasts.

Oil prices edged up in early trade on Wednesday in a further sign of support around current levels, but analysts fretted that the outlook for the next six months remained bleak due to oversupply.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma‘aden), the Gulf’s largest miner, swung to a fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday as sales of most of its products grew, but its earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

The company reported a net profit for the three months to Dec. 31 of 376 million riyals ($100 million) versus the average forecast of three analysts polled by Reuters, who had expected earnings of 490.2 million riyals.

Another Saudi Arabian firm, retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co, reported a 20.3 percent fall in quarterly profit. It made 106.2 million riyals while analysts had forecast a profit of 144.7 million riyals.

Doha Bank, Qatar’s fifth-largest lender by assets, reported a 6.1 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday. It made 250 million riyals ($68.7 million), short of analysts’ forecast of 307.7 million riyals.

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) reported a 46.4 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit to 57.9 million dinars, but also missed estimates after it did not book a gain from its sale of a stake in International Bank of Qatar (IBQ). NBK had previously said it expected to book the gain in the quarter.

EFG Hermes had forecast a net profit of 60.2 million dinars in the period, while Global Investment House had forecast 88.3 million dinars. The results were in line with Global Investment House’s expectations if the forecast gain from the IBQ sale was removed.

On global markets, European and U.S. markets rose on Tuesday as investors counted on the European Central Bank to unveil a stimulus drive soon; Asian shares also rose on Wednesday.

Egypt’s market, which has been rising strongly as cheap oil improves the economy’s outlook and the central bank’s decision to permit gradual depreciation of the pound buoys real estate stocks, is set to test major technical rsistance.

The index closed on Tuesday at 9,804 points; a major chart barrier is at 9,831 points, September’s multi-year peak. Strong trading volume on Tuesday suggests there is a reasonable chance of a break in coming days; any clean break - two straight daily closes above that level - would point up this year to the record high of 12,039 points hit in June 2008. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)