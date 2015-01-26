FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai extends losses as oil slides
January 26, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 3-MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai extends losses as oil slides

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates Dubai’s performance)

DUBAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Dubai’s stock index fell sharply late in the session on Monday after the price of oil slid below $48 per barrel and Greek election results put pressure on global equities.

The benchmark tumbled 4.0 percent in a broad sell-off. Among the most traded stocks, Dubai Islamic Bank lost 5.6 percent and Emaar Properties was down 4.7 percent.

Market players said oil’s renewed weakness may have dampened retail investors’ sentiment, even though Dubai’s diversified economy is relatively insulated from the negative effects of cheap oil.

“We had a good a rebound in the oil prices (in the last few weeks), they moved above $50 - and now it seems that we are again on the way down,” said Sebastien Henin, head of asset management at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi.

The market is likely to remain trendless as long as oil’s volatility persists, he said.

United Arab Emirates economy minister Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri said on Monday that he expected oil prices to start recovering by the middle of this year, along with improvement in major economies. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
