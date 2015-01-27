UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Uninspiring earnings drag down UAE bourses

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Uninspiring earnings posted by companies listed in the United Arab Emirates dragged down bourses in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in early trade on Tuesday, while Kuwait edged down after the government announced a draft budget for the next fiscal year.

Dubai’s index fell 1.0 percent as shares in developer Union Properties tumbled 8.3 percent. The company said its 2014 profit fell 45.6 percent as revenues more than halved; it did not explain the reasons for the slowdown.

Builder Arabtec fell 1.1 percent although its main shareholder, Abu Dhabi fund Aabar Investments, received regulatory approval to buy a further 100 million shares, according to Arabtec. It is not clear from whom the shares will be bought.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark edged down 0.8 percent, largely because of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, which tumbled 6.0 percent.

The stock tumbled its daily 10 percent limit in the previous session after the lender reported results that were broadly in line with estimates and proposed a nearly flat dividend payout. Investors may have hoped for a positive surprise as the stock had gone up 14 percent this month.

Kuwait’s index fell 0.7 percent after the country’s finance ministry revealed a draft budget for the next fiscal year starting in April, which projects a big deficit and a 17.8 percent drop in spending from the original plan for the current 2014/15 year.

However, Kuwait’s budget plans are only very rough guides to reality and the current year’s expenditures are likely to be much lower than planned, so there might be no sharp drop in spending next year.

Qatar’s index slipped 0.1 percent as shares in telecommunications firm Ooredoo fell 1.6 percent. Brokerage NBK Capital on Monday downgraded the stock to “hold” because of increasing competition faced by its foreign units and political instability in Iraq, where the company also operates. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)