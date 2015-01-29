MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks may lift Abu Dhabi, Oman on results, dividends

DUBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s stock market may rise on Thursday after two major local banks reported estimate-beating results, concluding a strong earnings season for large United Arab Emirates lenders, while dividend announcements could boost Oman.

First Gulf Bank, the third-largest lender in the UAE by assets, posted on Wednesday a 13 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 1.55 billion dirhams ($422 million); analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 1.37 billion dirhams.

National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) reported a 28 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 1.37 billion dirhams, while analysts had on average expected 1.29 billion dirhams.

The bank said its board proposed a cash dividend of 40 fils per share and a stock dividend of 10 percent for 2014. This compares with a cash dividend of 36 fils per share for 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.

However, NBAD warned investors it was expecting a tougher 2015 as lower oil prices hit economic growth and increasing competition squeezes profit margins.

Oman’s largest lender, Bank Muscat, may gain after its board proposed a cash dividend of 25 percent, an additional 15 percent payout through an issue of mandatory convertible bonds, and a 5 percent bonus share issue. It paid a similar dividend for 2013, but without bonus shares.

Its competitor National Bank of Oman proposed on Thursday a 2014 dividend of 17 percent cash and 10 percent bonus shares, increasing the cash portion from 15 percent a year earlier.

On global markets, Asian shares fell on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled that it remains firmly on track to raise interest rates this year despite an uncertain global outlook.

Oil remained weak in Asian trade after data showing record U.S. stockpiles sent prices tumbling to the lowest level in nearly six years in the previous session.

A monthly Reuters survey of asset managers showed on Thursday that, while they were still cautious about Middle East in general, institutional investors were turning positive on Saudi Arabian equities as crude prices appeared to have found a floor.

At the same time, investors remained generally upbeat on the UAE, with its relatively diversified economy, and Egypt, which is poised to benefit from cheap oil. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)