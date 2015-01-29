FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia pulls back but property firms strong
January 29, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia pulls back but property firms strong

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market edged down in early trade on Thursday after posting strong gains this week, while Egypt’s bourse was almost flat.

The main Saudi index fell 0.5 percent as many stocks which had led gains in the last few days pulled back. Petrochemicals major Saudi Basic Industries fell 2.0 percent and Samba Financial Group lost 1.7 percent.

But others extended gains, such as property firm Dar Al Arkan, whose shares surged 7.9 percent to 10.95 riyals, continuing a leg up which started after it published fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 22.

The firm reported a 26.3 percent fall in profit, missing analysts’ forecasts on lower income from financial instruments. But generally bullish sentiment toward the industry and the firm’s status as one of the kingdom’s largest listed developers may have offset performance concerns, said Harshjit Oza, property and banking analyst at the Cairo-based Naeem Brokerage. Naeem has a target price of 12.82 riyals.

Shares in another developer, Emaar the Economic City , jumped 2.5 percent after its chief executive told Reuters he expected stronger demand for industrial and residential property this year.

Saudi Arabia’s largest listed property firm, Jabal Omar , added 0.6 percent.

Egypt’s market was nearly flat, but most property stocks pulled back after rallying this week because of the pound’s gradual depreciation which, some analysts say, may boost demand for real estate.

Heliopolis Housing fell 1.0 percent and Talaat Moustafa Group lost 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
