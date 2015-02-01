MIDEAST STOCKS-Big Saudi payout, stronger oil to boost Gulf

DUBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Gulf equity markets are set to rise sharply on Sunday after Saudi Arabia’s new King Salman ordered a lavish payout to state employees and oil prices surged on news of a record weekly decline in U.S. oil drilling activity.

Late on Thursday, Salman ordered the immediate payment of two months of bonus salary to all state employees and pension to retired government workers, as well as payments to students.

The payout could be worth up to 70 billion riyals ($18.6 billion) - about 8 percent of the original state budget for 2015, or 2.5 percent of last year’s gross domestic product. Additional state spending was allocated to students, civic and professional associations around the country, and upgrading electricity and water services.

The move suggested the government remained willing to spend heavily despite the hit to its oil revenues from low prices, and that GDP growth this year might therefore be higher than originally expected.

Retail sector stocks such as Jarir Marketing, United Electronics and Fawaz Alhokair may benefit in particular.

In the oil market, Brent crude surged 8 percent to $52.99 a barrel on Friday after fresh data showed the number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States fell by 7 percent during the week.

The rally is likely to strengthen speculation that a seven-month oil price collapse has ended, and prompt a rush to buy stocks across the Gulf while valuations are still attractive.

In Abu Dhabi, investment firm Waha Capital may attract buyers after it posted an 88 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit and proposed a cash dividend of 0.25 dirham, up from 0.10 dirham and a 2.5 percent bonus share issue for 2013. Arqaam Capital had forecast a cash dividend of 0.13 dirham. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)