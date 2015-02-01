UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai leads gains after oil's surge, Saudi payout

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Dubai’s stock index rose sharply in early trade on Sunday and other Gulf markets also gained after Saudi Arabia’s new King Salman ordered a lavish payout to state employees and oil prices surged.

The Dubai benchmark jumped 2.1 percent as heavyweight Emaar Properties added 3.7 percent and Arabtec rose 4.1 percent.

Shares in conglomerate Dubai Investments surged 5.5 percent after it said on Sunday that its board had proposed a higher dividend for 2014: 12 percent cash and 6 percent bonus shares. This compared with a 7 percent cash dividend and 7 percent bonus shares in the year-earlier period.

The firm’s board also approved the acquisition of a majority stake in investment company Al Mal Capital.

Abu Dhabi’s index added 1.3 percent on the back of large banks. National Bank of Abu Dhabi jumped 3.5 percent and First Gulf Bank rose 2.4 percent.

Qatar’s bourse rose 0.9 percent in a broad rally. Markets in Kuwait and Oman added 0.4 and 0.3 percent respectively.

Late on Thursday, Saudi King Salman ordered the immediate payment of two months of bonus salary to all state employees and pension to retired government workers, as well as payments to students.

The payout could be worth up to 70 billion riyals ($18.6 billion) - about 8 percent of the original state budget for 2015, or 2.5 percent of last year’s gross domestic product. Additional state spending was allocated to students, civic and professional associations around the country, and upgrading electricity and water services. Indirectly, some of the money is likely to find its way to other countries in the region.

In the oil market, Brent crude surged 8 percent to $52.99 a barrel on Friday after fresh data showed the number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States fell by 7 percent during the week. This strengthened hopes that oil has finally bottomed out. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)