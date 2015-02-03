MIDEAST STOCKS-Strong oil may support Gulf markets

DUBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Gulf equity markets may rise on Tuesday after oil posted strong gains for two sessions in a row, surging 11 percent, and Saudi Arabian companies started announcing cash handouts to match those provided by the government for King Salman’s accession.

Brent crude oil futures rose above $55 a barrel on Tuesday and some investors are betting that a bottom has formed following a seven-month rout in the market.

Meanwhile, several of Saudi Arabia’s largest listed companies said on Monday they would pay out hundreds of millions of dollars in bonuses, days after the new king ordered a handout to Saudi state employees to mark his accession.

Saudi Electricity Co and Saudi Telecom Co , among others, have officially announced such steps.

Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) will also pay two months’ basic salary to Saudi employees and has recommended its subsidiaries and affiliates do likewise, according to an internal memorandum seen by Reuters and confirmed by an official source.

Although such payouts will hurt companies’ bottom lines slightly, they may boost consumer-focused businesses and banks, some analysts have said.

Purchasing managers’ indexes for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, released on Tuesday morning, showed continued strong economic growth and no significant impact on private sectors from the plunge in oil prices.

In Dubai, bourse operator Dubai Financial Market (DFM) reported a 31 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday. The firm made 138.2 million dirhams ($37.63 million) in the quarter, Reuters calculated using company figures. Global Investment House had forecast DFM would make 120 million dirhams.

The firm also proposed paying a cash dividend of 7 fils per share for 2014, up from 5 fils per share in 2013. However, analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a payout of 10 fils, so the news may disappoint some investors.

Dubai builder Arabtec may gain after announcing it won fresh contracts worth 375 million dirhams from developer Emaar Properties.

Outside the Gulf, Jordan’s stock market may rise after the central Bank cut its benchmark lending rates by 25 basis points, its first reduction since last June, following a record build-up in foreign reserves and an improved inflation outlook.

In Asia on Tuesday, stock markets are weak because of global growth worries. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)