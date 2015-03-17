MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets may consolidate as oil steadies

DUBAI, March 17 (Reuters) - Gulf equity markets may consolidate on Tuesday after falling in the two previous sessions alongside oil prices, which now appear to be stabilising, at least temporarily.

Brent crude rose to about $54 a barrel on Tuesday, recovering some of the previous session’s losses, when it dropped to a six-week low. Concern over a worsening global supply glut is keeping a lid on gains.

Oil’s weakness in the last few sessions prompted a sell-off across Gulf stock markets. Dubai’s index was hit hardest and has tumbled 5.1 percent this week to 3,520 points, moving below 3,600 points for the first time in more than two months.

The benchmark dipped to 3,358 points in early January and and 2,993 points in December because of weak oil. Other factors are also at play, such as slowing corporate earnings growth in the emirate, expectations for real estate price declines, pressure on tourism from the strong U.S. dollar, and regional investors’ shift towards Saudi Arabia.

One stock that could gain on Tuesday, if investors decide the broad sell-off has been overdone, is builder Arabtec , which said late on Monday that its board would review 2014 results on Thursday.

Also, several Egyptian newspapers reported on Monday that Arabtec was about to sign a final agreement with the government on its $40 billion residential project in Egypt.

Elsewhere in the region, Kuwait’s stock market may come under pressure after Minister of Commerce and Industry Abdulmohsen al-Madaj said on Monday that the cabinet was cooperating with the International Monetary Fund on the possible implementation of taxes on companies, according to state news agency KUNA.

KUNA did not give any details. Oil revenues have so far allowed Gulf countries to mostly avoid direct taxation of corporate profits.

On global markets, Asian shares rose on Tuesday morning, following Wall Street’s lead, as investors positioned for the possibility that weaker-than-expected U.S. data will prompt the Federal Reserve to leave its options open this week on the timing of a future interest rate hike. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)