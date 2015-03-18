FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets drop as U.S. oil hits 6-year low
March 18, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 3-MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets drop as U.S. oil hits 6-year low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with UAE markets closed)

DUBAI, March 18 (Reuters) - Stock markets across the Gulf fell sharply on Wednesday after U.S. crude futures dropped to a fresh six-year low and Brent oil also edged down.

U.S. oil futures dropped about 3 percent and traded just above $42 per barrel on Wednesday after crude inventories rose by 10.5 million barrels to 450 million in the week to March 13, according to data from the American Petroleum Institute.

Official inventory data will be issued later on Wednesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Brent crude edged down towards $53 per barrel.

Dubai’s index fell 3.6 percent by Wednesday’s close to a 10-week low of 3,408 points. All major stocks fell sharply, and only a handful of small-caps closed higher.

Abu Dhabi lost 1.2 percent and Qatar’s bourse dropped 2.2 percent in similarly broad sell-offs.

The main index in Saudi Arabia, which has the heaviest weighting of petrochemicals among the Gulf markets, traded 3.5 percent lower. Saudi Basic Industries, the biggest petrochemical firm in the region, tumbled 6.8 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
