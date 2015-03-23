MIDEAST STOCKS-Background weak for Gulf markets

DUBAI, March 23 (Reuters) - Gulf equity markets outside of Saudi Arabia may come under pressure on Monday after oil ended its rally, while Dubai builder Arabtec may test important technical support.

Oil prices dropped around a percentage point in early Asian trade on Monday after Saudi Arabia repeated over the weekend that it would not unilaterally cut its output to defend prices.

While weaker oil may hurt Saudi Arabian petrochemicals, the kingdom’s bourse has been resilient to minor oil price fluctuations in the last few months thanks to a constant inflow of funds from across the Gulf.

Local and regional investors are accumulating Saudi Arabian equities as the kingdom prepares to allow direct foreign share ownership in the first half of 2015, a move that could eventually help it secure emerging market status from major index compilers.

Such speculative inflows helped Dubai’s index more than double in 2013 when index compiler MSCI said it would upgrade the United Arab Emirates to emerging market status.

But since the upgrade, which happened at the end of May 2014, the Dubai benchmark has slumped by a third and liquidity has also suffered.

Arabtec, one of Dubai’s most traded stocks, may come under more pressure on Monday after tumbling its daily 10 percent limit in the previous session because of an unexpected fourth-quarter loss and a proposal to pay no cash dividend for 2014.

Cairo-based Naeem Brokerage said in a note that Arabtec’s reported margins were “weakest in years” and that it was reviewing its target price for the stock while maintaining a “hold” recommendation.

NBAD Securities on Monday recommended selling the stock based on technical indicators, after it fell to 2.36 dirhams, its lowest in nearly nine months. It has strong chart support at the July 2014 low of 2.35 dirhams; technical analysis suggests this would be a logical place for a rebound to start, but any clean break would trigger a bearish right triangle pointing considerably lower.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, several stocks in Oman, including Oman Telecommunications, may fall on Monday as they no longer carry the 2014 dividend. Most constituents of the sultanate’s main index will go ex-dividend within the next 10 days.

On global markets, Asian shares started the week on a strong note on Monday after a weaker U.S. dollar helped fuel solid gains on Wall Street. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)