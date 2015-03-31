FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-DAMAC lifts Dubai, other Gulf markets mixed
March 31, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-DAMAC lifts Dubai, other Gulf markets mixed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Shares in Dubai real estate developer DAMAC surged in early trade on Tuesday after the company reported strong first-quarter sales, while other Gulf stocks were mixed as oil prices remained soft.

Oil fell as Iran and six world powers ramped up the pace of negotiations to reach a preliminary deal by the end of the day that could ease sanctions and allow more Iranian crude onto world markets. Brent crude has slipped 0.8 percent and U.S. oil fell 1.4 percent.

Dubai’s stock index inched up 0.2 percent as DAMAC surged 5.1 percent. A company executive told Reuters on Monday its first-quarter sales hit 2.8 billion dirhams ($762 million), increasing from the previous quarter thanks to robust demand from foreign buyers.

The news was a positive surprise as many analysts believe Dubai property prices and real estate activity probably peaked last year and are slowly going down.

Engineering firm Drake and Scull tumbled 3.8 percent after its board proposed paying no dividend for 2014, making it the third year in row with no cash payouts.

Abu Dhabi’s bourse edged down 0.3 percent, mostly because of small-caps, while large blue-chip banks were firm. Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA), which is sensitive to oil prices, tumbled 9.5 percent ahead of a board meeting later in the day that would review its 2014 results.

Qatar’s index edged up 0.3 percent as most stocks were positive. Barwa Real Estate was the main support, rising 1.8 percent as it recovered from a slump on Monday when it went ex-dividend.

Kuwait’s market was flat and Oman added 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

