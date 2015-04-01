MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil may again weigh on Saudi; UAE's TAQA posts poor Q4

DUBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - Oil’s weakness following the extension of nuclear talks with Iran may put more pressure on some Gulf stocks such as Saudi Arabian petrochemicals on Wednesday, while Abu Dhabi’s TAQA may fall after reporting a big fourth-quarter loss.

Oil futures have edged lower in Asian trade amid speculation that a last-minute deal over Iran’s nuclear programme would be reached that could allow more Iranian crude onto world markets. Brent is down 0.2 percent and U.S. oil has fallen 0.4 percent.

Saudi Basic Industries, the Gulf’s biggest petrochemicals firm, dropped 3.2 percent on Tuesday, tracking oil, and closed at 79.95 riyals, just above its March low of 79.25 riyals.

The Saudi market in general has been weak since a Riyadh-led coalition launched a military operation against Yemen’s Houthi militia last week. The conflict has prompted many investors to book profits.

But the conflict appears to be affecting sentinement rather than economic fundamentals. Despite a record budget deficit caused by low oil prices, Saudi Arabia can easily afford its military intervention in Yemen and cost is unlikely to limit the duration or scale of its operations, military analysts believe.

Also, the kingdom’s stock market appears to be on track to start gradually opening up to direct foreign investment in the next few months. A senior Saudi banker told Reuters that final rules would be published by the end of April.

Bourse data indicates that foreign investors have become net buyers in markets such as the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in recent days, and some of that money may be coming from sales of Saudi Arabian equities.

However, some UAE stocks are also vulnerable to oil price moves and shares in Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) , the state-owned oil explorer and power supplier, may slide further on Wednesday after it posted big losses for the fourth quarter and full-year 2014.

TAQA also said it would not pay dividends for 2014 and would cut its capital expenditures this year.

On global markets, Asian shares are mostly down, tracking Wall Street. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)