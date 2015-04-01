FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia, Egypt move little as Iran talks drag on
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 1, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia, Egypt move little as Iran talks drag on

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and Egypt moved very little in early trade on Wednesday as talks on Iran’s nuclear programme continued past the Tuesday deadline.

Oil prices edged lower amid speculation that a last-minute deal over Iran’s nuclear programme would be reached that could allow more Iranian crude onto world markets. Brent was down 0.2 percent and U.S. oil fell 0.8 percent.

The main Saudi index inched down 0.1 percent as heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries slipped 0.3 percent.

Ex-dividend stocks such as Eastern Province Cement , down 5.2 percent, and Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem), which dropped 2.5 percent, also weighed on the benchmark and the overall split between gainers and losers was roughly equal.

Arabian Cement climbed 0.9 percent after announcing it had signed a deal for the construction of a new line at its plant in Rabigh.

Egypt’s index climbed 0.1 percent, partly because of property developers Palm Hills and Madinet Nasr Housing, which rose 0.8 and 0.9 percent respectively.

The two firms said on Wednesday they had signed a preliminary agreement for a joint project expected to generate between 4.5 billion and 5.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($590-720 million) in revenues over the next 10 years. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.