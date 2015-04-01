UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia, Egypt move little as Iran talks drag on

(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and Egypt moved very little in early trade on Wednesday as talks on Iran’s nuclear programme continued past the Tuesday deadline.

Oil prices edged lower amid speculation that a last-minute deal over Iran’s nuclear programme would be reached that could allow more Iranian crude onto world markets. Brent was down 0.2 percent and U.S. oil fell 0.8 percent.

The main Saudi index inched down 0.1 percent as heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries slipped 0.3 percent.

Ex-dividend stocks such as Eastern Province Cement , down 5.2 percent, and Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem), which dropped 2.5 percent, also weighed on the benchmark and the overall split between gainers and losers was roughly equal.

Arabian Cement climbed 0.9 percent after announcing it had signed a deal for the construction of a new line at its plant in Rabigh.

Egypt’s index climbed 0.1 percent, partly because of property developers Palm Hills and Madinet Nasr Housing, which rose 0.8 and 0.9 percent respectively.

The two firms said on Wednesday they had signed a preliminary agreement for a joint project expected to generate between 4.5 billion and 5.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($590-720 million) in revenues over the next 10 years. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)