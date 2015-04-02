UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt's Edita jumps on listing; Saudi extends gains

(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - Egyptian foodmaker Edita jumped on its listing in Cairo on Thursday, siphoning liquidity from the rest of the market, while Saudi Arabia’s bourse was cautiously positive after oil’s Wednesday rally.

Edita, whose public offer this month was heavily oversubscribed, surged 13.5 percent from its offer price to 21.00 pounds and dominated trading volumes in Egypt. The company said on Wednesday it targeted sales of more than 2.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($328 million) in 2015.

Food is seen as a fast-growing sector in the most populous Arab nation of about 90 million people, and Edita estimates its share of the snacks market in Egypt at 13-14 percent.

Other Egyptian stocks moved little and the main Cairo index inched up 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s index rose 0.4 percent as blue chips Al Rajhi Bank and Saudi Basic Industries climbed 1.0 and 0.6 percent respectively.

Oil prices jumped late on Wednesday after data from the Energy Information Administration showed that a fall in rigs drilling for oil resulted in a drop in U.S. crude output last week for the first time since late December.

Prices then pulled back slightly on Thursday but were off lows as nuclear talks with Iran dragged on with no clear signs of progress. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)