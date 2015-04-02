FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 4-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi falls after border guards attacked from Yemen
#Market News
April 2, 2015

UPDATE 4-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi falls after border guards attacked from Yemen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with market declining)

DUBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock index gave up early gains and fell on Thursday after the state-run Saudi Press Agency said one border guard had been killed and ten injured in an attack from Yemen.

The incident, in which border guards came under fire from a mountainous area in Yemen, was the first of its kind on Saudi Arabia’s soil since the kingdom assembled a military coalition last month to fight Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The main Saudi index, which had risen as much as 0.7 percent early on Thursday, was down 1.2 percent after the report.

Analysts have said any major spillover of military conflict beyond Yemen’s border and into the oil-rich Gulf states, though unlikely, could trigger a fresh round of selling in local stock markets.

Another factor depressing Saudi stocks may have been oil prices, which fell on Thursday afternoon with Brent crude declining 3 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
