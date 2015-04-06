FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Property shares lead Dubai up; other Gulf markets quiet
April 6, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Property shares lead Dubai up; other Gulf markets quiet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with market opening)

DUBAI, April 6 (Reuters) - Real estate-related shares led Dubai’s stock market higher in early trade on Monday while other Gulf markets moved little in queit trade.

The Dubai stock index climbed 0.6 percent, buoyed in part by last week’s poor U.S. jobs data, which appeared to reduce chances that the U.S. Federal Reserve would hike interest rates anytime soon.

Gulf economies will probably imitate U.S. monetary policy because of their currency pegs, and a delay to monetary tightening is positive for real estate investors.

Union Properties climbed 4.0 percent and Gulf General Investment Co, which has major property development interests, gained 2.0 percent.

DAMAC, which surged 8.0 percent on Sunday after it said it would consider taking an equity stake in a project to build a 50-storey mixed-use tower in central London - its entry into Britain’s property market - added a further 3.7 percent. It was again Dubai’s most heavily traded stock.

Abu Dhabi’s index edged down 0.1 percent while the Qatari and Kuwaiti indexes were flat. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
