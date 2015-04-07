FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise modestly on back of oil rebound
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 7, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise modestly on back of oil rebound

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets rose modestly in early trade on Tuesday after a strong rebound by oil prices overnight. Moderate trading volumes suggested little energy behind the gains.

Bent crude jumped nearly 6 percent on Monday to $58.24 a barrel, its highest since March 27, although it had partially dropped back to $57.22 on Tuesday morning.

Dubai’s stock index edged up 0.4 percent, mostly on the back of speculative small-cap shares. Gulf Finance House jumped 6.0 percent in very heavy trade after a 15 percent leap on Monday.

The Qatari index climbed 0.5 percent as petrochemical producer Industries Qatar, sensitive to oil prices, gained 0.9 percent and Barwa Real Estate rose 1.0 percent.

Kuwait’s market was little changed except for Gulf Finance House, which followed its Dubai-listed shares, and Ithmaar Bank, a Bahrain-based Islamic retail bank, which rose 2.3 percent. The stock has been strong since April 1 when the Gulf Daily news quoted chief executive Ahmed Abdul Rahim as saying it expected to return to profitability this year. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.