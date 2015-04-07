UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rises on strong oil, Egypt begins rebounding

(Updates with Saudi, Egypt markets open)

DUBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market rose on the back of stronger oil prices early on Tuesday, while Egypt began rebounding after a three-week bout of heavy profit-taking.

Bent crude jumped nearly 6 percent on Monday to $58.24 a barrel, its highest since March 27, although it had partially dropped back to $57.52 on Tuesday morning.

The Saudi stock index climbed 1.4 percent to 8,735 points early in its Tuesday session. On Sunday it had tested and held chart support at the March low of 8,497 points, which may now be at least a short-term bottom for the market.

Dar Al Arkan, the most heavily traded stock, climbed 3.1 percent and Emaar Economic City jumped 5.7 percent. Both property developers are bouncing after suffering steep falls since late March, when authorities said they planned to tax undeveloped land.

Saudi stocks rose across many sectors, with petrochemical firm Saudi Kayan up 1.9 percent and Jouf Cement gaining 2.3 percent.

The Egyptian stock index, which sank on Monday to 15 percent below February’s multi-year peak, rebounded 2.1 percent on Tuesday morning.

Among major gainers, Global Telecom rose 3.6 percent to 3.42 Egyptian pounds, breaking the end-March peak of 3.39 pounds. This triggered a minor double bottom formed by the lows since late March and pointing up to 3.58 pounds. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)