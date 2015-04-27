FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets in Saudi Arabia, Egypt slip
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets in Saudi Arabia, Egypt slip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market edged down in early trade on Monday as Brent oil slipped below $65 per barrel and heavyweight Saudi Telecom went ex-dividend. Egypt’s market was also soft.

Brent crude slid 0.6 percent to $64.88 per barrel by 0920 GMT, after Saudi Arabia’s deputy oil minister said the oil market was “excellent” and the kingdom was keen to maintain its market share.

The main Saudi stock index slipped 0.3 percent to 9,700 points and Saudi Telecom was the main drag, dropping 2.1 percent as its shares stopped carrying a quarterly dividend.

Oil shipper Bahri dropped 2.6 percent after jumping 6.8 percent in the two previous sessions. Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries was nearly flat.

Saudi Arabia’s index faces major technical resistance in the 9,572-9,745 point area, where the 200-day average roughly coincides with the March peak.

Egypt’s market edged down 0.4 percent with most stocks in the red. Trading volumes in Cairo have been gradually declining since mid-April and the first-quarter earnings season is just beginning. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.