MIDEAST STOCKS-Poor telecom earnings, U.S. Fed and oil may dampen Gulf

DUBAI, April 28 (Reuters) - Gulf equity markets may stall or pull back slightly on Tuesday after several poor earnings reports and ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, as well as U.S. oil inventory data that is expected to hit another high.

Brent crude is trading near $64 per barrel in Asia, down more than 1 percent, as U.S. commercial crude stockpiles are anticipated to rise for a 16th straight week.

Meanwhile, Asian equities have slipped, tracking Wall Street, which edged off its highs overnight on caution before the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting starting later on Tuesday.

Market expectations for a U.S. interest rate increase have been pushed further down the road, with few investors now expecting a rate hike in June and most predicting a move later this year.

However, there is risk associated with this week’s Fed meeting because the U.S. dollar’s strength has hurt Gulf-based exporters such as Savola Group, Saudi Arabia’s top food maker. Also, Dubai property stocks have shown themselves sensitive to the U.S. rate outlook.

Meanwhile, two Gulf telecommunications operators have reported poor first-quarter earnings. Dubai-listed du reported a 0.6 percent fall in first-quarter profit, missing analysts’ estimates. The firm made 487.1 million dirhams ($132.6 million); analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast 564.7 million dirhams.

Ooredoo Kuwait posted an 89 percent fall in first-quarter profit which it blamed on foreign-exchange losses from its Tunisia and Algeria operations. The company earned 2.2 million dinars ($7.3 million), while EFG Hermes had forecast 13.3 million dinars.

In other sectors, Qatar Navigation (Milaha) warned of a challenging 2015 on Monday as conditions in its offshore business remain weak and its investment business is exposed to instability in local equity markets.

The shipping firm made the forecast as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 365 million riyals ($100.3 million). That was in line with the forecast from QNB Financial Services, which had expected 370.3 million riyals. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)