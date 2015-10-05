FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets to rise on stronger global environment
October 5, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets to rise on stronger global environment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Middle East look set to rise on Monday because of a stronger global environment, with Brent oil up 0.5 percent at $48.35 a barrel and MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 1.6 percent.

Big gains appear unlikely, however, as modest trading volumes in Gulf markets over the past week suggest many investors remain concerned about the longer-term outlook for oil prices and banking system liquidity.

Dubai’s stock index, which last closed at 3,594 points, faces technical resistance around 3,700 points, which capped the market throughout September.

In Saudi Arabia, real estate-related shares such as Dar Al Arkan could continue to attract interest after news that the government plans to convert a state-owned housing fund into a bank, the latest measure to spur housing construction.

Insurance shares, which have been among the top gainers in the last few days on expectations for strong premium growth, may also remain strong.

National Bank of Oman, the sultanate’s third-largest lender by assets, posted a 6.6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 14.93 million rials ($38.7 million). That was slightly above analysts’ mean prediction of 14.10 million rials, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Purchasing managers’ surveys released on Monday showed non-oil business activity growth slowing slightly in both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates during September but remaining robust.

Egypt continued to grow but also at a slower pace. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
