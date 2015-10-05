MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets edge up on improved global mood

DUBAI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets edged up in early trade on Monday after global oil prices and Asian equities rose, but modest turnover suggested bourses were not starting an extended rally.

Dubai’s index added 0.9 percent. Dubai Parks and Resorts, the most heavily traded stock, climbed 1.6 percent after local media reported the emirate’s transport authority had awarded a $68 million contract to build roads and bridges giving access to the company’s theme park complex, due to open next year.

Abu Dhabi rose 0.4 percent, buoyed by blue chip Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, which gained 2.5 percent to 7.85 dirhams. Late last week Global Investment House raised the stock to a “strong buy” from a “hold” with a target price of 9.66 dirhams, citing attractive valuations.

Qatar’s market edged up 0.2 percent with the most heavily traded stock, Mazaya Qatar Real Estate, advancing 2.8 percent.

In Muscat, National Bank of Oman climbed 1.7 percent after posting a 6.6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 14.93 million rials ($38.7 million), slightly above analysts’ mean prediction of 14.10 million rials. The Omani index rose 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra)