MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf rebound may slow as volumes stay modest
#Intel
October 6, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf rebound may slow as volumes stay modest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets may stay firm on Tuesday because of a positive global environment, but their rally may slow as modest trading volumes indicate investors are not betting on extended uptrends.

Brent oil is at $49.42 a barrel, marginally higher than its level during the Gulf afternoon on Monday, while Asian stocks are up 0.8 percent after Wall Street climbed overnight on talk that the U.S. central bank would further delay any monetary tightening.

A dovish Fed would be positive for Dubai property stocks in particular. Nevertheless, banking sector liquidity across the Gulf is already tightening because of lower government oil revenues - after hovering around 0.10 percent for over two years, the United Arab Emirates’ overnight interbank rate has shot up to 0.46 percent in the past several weeks - and this could start to affect many areas of the economy, including corporate loans and margin lending for equities investment.

The Dubai stock index, which last closed at 3,659 points, faces technical resistance around 3,700 points, which capped the market repeatedly last month.

GFH Financial, which is in any case often Dubai’s most heavily traded stock, may attract some fresh interest after reporting further progress in settling its debts; it said it had repaid a further $37.5 million, leaving it with $137 million of outstanding debt. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
