FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-QNB supports Qatar after earnings, other Gulf markets soft
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 8, 2015 / 6:57 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-QNB supports Qatar after earnings, other Gulf markets soft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank supported Qatar’s stock market in early trade on Thursday after the bank reported higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings, while other Gulf bourses were soft after oil and Asian equity prices pulled back slightly.

The Qatar index was flat in the opening minutes as QNB, the largest lender in the Gulf Arab region, added 0.3 percent. It posted a 6.1 percent increase in third-quarter net profit to 3.11 billion riyals ($854 million); analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast 2.94 billion riyals.

Mesaieed Petrochemical, which had jumped 3.3 percent on Wednesday in response to a surge of global oil prices, pulled back 0.7 percent.

Dubai’s index edged down 0.6 percent in broad-based profit-taking from Wednesday’s gains. GFH Financial, the most heavily traded stock, lost 0.6 percent.

Abu Dhabi pulled back 0.7 percent as Aldar Properties slipped 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.