Spain's Applus shares slide on 2014 growth warning
July 29, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Applus shares slide on 2014 growth warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - Shares in Spanish industrial testing and inspection services firm Applus slide more than 9 percent after the company warns of slower revenue growth in the second half of the year.

“As for our 2014 forecasts, we expect organic revenue growth at constant exchange rates to be somewhat less than in the first half,” Chief Executive Officer Fernando Basabe says in a statement.

In its first results since listing on the stock exchange in May, Applus posted a 2.6 percent rise in first-half revenues to 781 million euros ($1.05 billion) from a year earlier. Organic revenues at constant exchange rates grew 7.3 percent.

The company says it still expects a positive trend in profit and cash flow growth. Applus swung to a net profit of 5.9 million euros in the first half of 2014 from a 72.3 million euro loss a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7442 Euros) (Reporting By Robert Hetz, writing by Sarah Morris, editing by Tracy Rucinski)

