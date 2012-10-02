Earnings signs grim for European stocks

* Analysts still cutting forecasts as Q3 results near

* Lack of growth weighing in spite of ECB, Fed action

* Burberry and Faurecia among firms to warn already

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Europe’s upcoming company results season will struggle to propel stock markets higher, judging by still-falling expectations for earnings and a raft of corporate profit warnings.

European stocks have risen 8 percent since European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi drew a line in the sand in the region’s debt crisis in July. The U.S. Federal Reserve added its own fuel with a new round of bond-buying announced last month.

But while analysts say that looks to have drawn a bottom under previously shaky markets, cumulated data on their expectations for results show a lack of faith in a sagging economy’s ability to recover and boost earnings.

The number of analysts cutting their earnings expectations compared with those raising, as a percentage of total estimates - so-called earnings momentum - is off its lows but remains firmly in negative territory, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Over a three-month rolling average, momentum for the euro zone is minus 5.3 percent - its lowest since February, while the mean change for STOXX Europe 600 stocks over the last 30 days is minus 0.7 percent.

Profit warnings, from multiple sectors, have already spooked the market and more could be on the way.

“It’s dangerous to bet aggressively against equities and we’re not ... But it’s a balanced view,” Christopher Wyllie, chief investment officer at Iveagh, said.

“What worries us is the earnings trends. Healthy bull markets are built on rising earnings expectations, not falling expectations, and that all keys into the economic momentum.”

Tristan Hanson, head of asset allocation at Ashburton, cited the recent profit warnings as evidence the earnings season held “more downside risk than upside risk”.

Among the European firms to warn on performance recently are UK luxury group Burberry, French auto parts maker Faurecia and German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co .

CAUTIOUS UPSIDE

Draghi’s plan to buy government bonds - theoretical until a country asks for help - comes with an unspecified limit and has, in conjunction with the Fed plan to keep buying assets until the jobs market improves, helped mitigate the growth pressures.

In the absence of an economic recovery, though, the summer rally has yet to draw in the types of longer-term investors needed to push it much higher, said Franck Lacour, HSBC’s global head of equity derivatives.

“Nobody was very invested before the rally, if anything they were a little short. So people have bought back their shorts, but real money [i.e pension funds] has not chased the rally.”

A recent Reuters poll suggested stocks would rise only slightly by year-end, while asset allocators were just starting to move back into Europe.

In the hunt for yield, a 4.5 percent dividend return from leading euro zone shares is attractive versus the sub-zero offered by safe-haven German or UK government debt.

“Some of us believe there are now serious puts under the market. At some point, maybe by the end of the year, this flow will move back into the market. In a world of zero yield, they will have to jump back in,” Lacour said.

Iveagh’s Wyllie argues that Europe needs economic and corporate data to register growth before the market could start to benefit fully from still-attractive valuations.

”Growth will be the major swing factor. You can’t continue to have this disconnect indefinitely, between a rising market and falling profits and profit expectations. That needs to be resolved over the next few months.

“We need to see something better on growth - but we don’t need much and Europe would be the place where it would be easiest to surprise on the upside,” Wyllie added.

Among the risks to both the growth outlook and demand for equities are an expected bailout of Spain, including conditions attached to any deal, the outlook for Greece, the U.S. fiscal cliff and the scale of economic slowdown in China.

September factory data in the euro zone on Monday failed to get the ball rolling, registering the worst quarter for three years. Unemployment is also at a record high.

The return of the euro zone to recession was a reminder that European shares were cheap for a reason, Greg Peters, chief global cross-asset strategist at Morgan Stanley, said.

”The way we’ve approached it all along is that Europe’s a different trade, it’s kind of a distressed trade. And so it has rallied post-ECB, but even what’s priced in is a much more negative operating environment than in the U.S.

“What you’re seeing on the European side is just continued economic weakness and so that makes me nervous on European equities.”