LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Quindell shares fell nearly 19 percent in early deals on Monday, with traders citing the resignation of one of the technology consultancy’s brokers as the reason for the price move.

Two traders pointed to a Quindell announcement earlier on Monday saying Canaccord Genuity resigned as its financial adviser and joint broker on Oct 21. Quindell said that the resignation would be effective today. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Lionel Laurent)