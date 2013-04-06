MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks close down

1254 GMT-Saudi shares close down on Saturday. The all-share index drops 0.9 percent to 7113.74 points.

Shares of Saudi Arabian dairy producer Almarai Co drop 1.5 percent. The company said its first quarter net profit was 255 million riyals ($68 million), a 5.4 percent rise over the same quarter of 2012 but a 30.9 percent drop from the previous quarter.

Al Rajhi Bank, the kingdom’s largest listed lender, drops 0.76 percent. Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world’s biggest petrochemical company by market value, is down 0.26 percent.

The banking index is down 0.99 percent and the petrochemicals index drops 0.65 percent. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

0806 GMT-Saudi stocks open lower in early trade on Saturday as the all-share index drops 0.3 percent to 7157.19 points.

Al Rajhi Bank, the kingdom’s largest listed lender, drops 0.38 percent. Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world’s biggest petrochemical company by market value, is down 0.3 percent.

The banking index is down 0.44 percent and the petrochemicals index drops 0.31 percent.

Brent crude fell to an eight-month low in heavy trading on Friday, dropping below $104 a barrel and capping the biggest weekly fall since June as a weak U.S. jobs report fed worries about the economy of the world’s largest oil consumer.

The jobs report also pushed U.S. stocks to their worst week this year with further losses on Friday. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Angus McDowall)