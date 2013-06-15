STOCKS-NEWS-MIDEAST-Saudi stocks plunge on global stocks, Syria

0830 GMT - Saudi stocks drop heavily in early trade on Saturday after global equity markets slide and on events in Syria.

The kingdom’s benchmark all-share index falls 1.83 percent to 7,483.83 points while petrochemicals and banking stocks also fall.

The petrochemicals index is down 1.45 percent. SABIC is down 1.33 percent.

U.S. crude hit a nine-month intraday high on Friday, after news that the United States had authorized sending weapons to Syrian rebels led to concerns about Middle East supplies.

U.S. stocks fell on Friday on low volume to end their third negative week in four on lingering concern over whether the world’s central banks will soon start to trim their stimulus programs.

The banking index is down by 1.77 percent. Al Rajhi Bank is down 2 percent. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Reem Shamseddine)