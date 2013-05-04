FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks rise, Kingdom Holding up after refinancing
May 4, 2013 / 8:21 AM / 4 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks rise, Kingdom Holding up after refinancing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

0817GMT-Saudi stocks open higher on Saturday as the all-share index rises 0.4 percent to 7204.5 points.

U.S. stocks climbed on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Dow industrials hitting intraday record highs after U.S. employment rose more-than-expected in April, easing concerns about weak economic growth.

Meanwhile oil jumped more than $1 a barrel to its highest point for over three weeks on Friday, as U.S. jobs data raised the prospect of stronger oil demand.

Kingdom Holding rises 1.77 percent after a subsidiary agreed to refinance the debt it used to buy London’s Savoy Hotel with a new 200 million-pound ($311 million) loan, it said on Saturday.

The banking index is up 0.27 percent. Al Rajhi Bank is up 0.76 percent. The petrochemicals index is up 0.63 percent. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation is up 0.55 percent.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Angus McDowall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
