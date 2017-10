MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks close up after promise of floods compensation

1248GMT - The Saudi all-share index close up 0.54 percent to 7214.06 points as petrochemicals and banking shares posted some gains.

King Abdullah had earlier ordered compensation to be paid for damage caused by extensive flooding across the country in recent days and said emergency workers would receive an extra month’s salary.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, the world’s top petrochemicals company, is up 1.66 percent while Saudi Arabia’s biggest listed lender, Al Rajhi Bank, is up 0.76 percent. Kingdom Holding closes up 0.88 percent.

The banking index gains 0.1 percent. The petrochemicals index is up 0.99 percent. ---------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------

0817GMT-Saudi stocks open higher on Saturday as the all-share index rises 0.4 percent to 7204.5 points.

U.S. stocks climbed on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Dow industrials hitting intraday record highs after U.S. employment rose more-than-expected in April, easing concerns about weak economic growth.

Meanwhile oil jumped more than $1 a barrel to its highest point for over three weeks on Friday, as U.S. jobs data raised the prospect of stronger oil demand.

Kingdom Holding rises 1.77 percent after a subsidiary agreed to refinance the debt it used to buy London’s Savoy Hotel with a new 200 million-pound ($311 million) loan, it said on Saturday.

The banking index is up 0.27 percent. Al Rajhi Bank is up 0.76 percent. The petrochemicals index is up 0.63 percent. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation is up 0.55 percent.