STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-DBS upgrades Singapore's Biosensors to buy

DBS Vickers raised its rating on Singapore’s Biosensors International Group Ltd to buy from hold after a change in the company’s management.

It retained its target price of S$1.68.

Biosensors said on Friday it had appointed Jack Wang as its chief executive officer, while Jeffrey Jump will be the president of its newly-created cardiovascular business unit.

“From an organizational structure viewpoint, we see this as a positive step as the group prepares for its next phase of growth, possibly into other new business areas,” DBS said.

It said Biosensors’ share price, which has fallen by about 15 percent since the brokerage’s downgrade on Feb. 9, is trading at an attractive earnings multiple of 12.5 for 2013.

12:27 STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-DMG sets buy rating on Singapore’s Healthway

DMG & Partners Securities re-initiated coverage on Singapore’s Healthway Medical Corp Ltd with a buy rating, saying the group is on the road to sustainable growth.

It set a price target of S$0.116.

“Healthway Medical has recorded dismal earnings growth over the past two years. That is set to change, as management is now focusing more on achieving sustainable growth for its clinics,” DMG said in a report.

“Healthway’s share price has been badly hit, when it could not meet expectations during the past year. We think it has reached its trough and it could be time to re-look this private healthcare provider that has a large network of primary and specialist clinics,” DMG said.

Healthway’s shares were up 2.1 percent at S$0.09 and were the fifth most actively traded stock by volume.

