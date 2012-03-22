FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Singapore's index futures flat
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
March 22, 2012 / 12:41 AM / 6 years ago

STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Singapore's index futures flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 22 (Reuters) - Singapore MSCI March futures were flat on Thursday, indicating the benchmark Straits Times Index is likely to have a lacklustre start.

Asian shares inched up on Thursday but remained in ranges as investors waited for manufacturing data from China and the euro zone due this session for more clues about the state of their economies.

To read a statement, click

Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore

Reuters messaging rm://eveline.danubrata.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)

