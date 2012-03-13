FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Singapore index futures edge up
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 13, 2012 / 12:55 AM / in 6 years

STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Singapore index futures edge up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singapore MSCI March futures gained 0.4 percent, indicating a higher start for the Straits Times Index.

Among other markets, MSCI’s index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan was up 0.5 percent after slipping on Monday on concerns about a moderation in Chinese demand.

The dollar hovered below an 11-month high against the yen on Tuesday and regional shares edged up, as investors awaited policy decisions by the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve.

0845 (0045 GMT)

Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore

Reuters messaging rm://firstname.lastname.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.