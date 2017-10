March 15 - Singapore MSCI March futures edged 0.03 percent lower on Thursday, indicating a lacklustre start for the Straits Times Index.

Asian shares eased on Thursday on renewed concerns about Chinese growth, but a brighter global economic outlook underpinned the dollar and kept investor risk appetite intact, reducing the appeal of safe-haven government debts.

0840 (0040 GMT)

Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore

