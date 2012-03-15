STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-OCBC cuts Singapore's Goodpack to sell

OCBC Investment Research downgraded its rating on logistics company, Goodpack Ltd, to sell from buy, citing a sharp rise following a deal with General Motors.

While the deal was a catalyst for the group, OCBC said an almost one third increase in Goodpack’s market value following the announcement this month seemed overdone.

“Any revenue contribution from this deal will not be material in fiscal year 2012,” the brokerage said and retained its price target at S$1.70.

On Wednesday, Goodpack’s shares surged to the highest level since June and were down 2.7 percent on Thursday.

“Based on Goodpack’s recent first half results, it is currently on track for a full-year 9 percent year-on-year revenue growth, which we deem insufficient to support the recent spike in its price,” OCBC said.

For a company statement, click

1040 (0240 GMT)

(Reporting by Mark Tay in Singapore)

10:19 STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Singapore’s Interra up on Myanmar oil field

Shares of Interra Resources Ltd surged as much as 8.1 percent after the Singapore petroleum exploration and production firm said its jointly controlled Goldpetrol Joint Operating Company Inc had started drilling a well in Myanmar.

Interra shares rose 6.5 percent to S$0.33 and were among the top five traded stocks by volume in Singapore. More than 13 million shares were traded compared with average full-day volume of 15 million.

“People might be hoping that they will find oil. The stock has also drawn interest recently because of its Myanmar exposure,” said a local trader.

Interra said on Wednesday YNG 3243 is the first development well to be drilled this year in the Yenangyaung oil field in Myanmar. Interra owns 60 percent of Goldpetrol, the operator of the field.

For a statement, click: link.reuters.com/hud27s

1005 (0205 GMT)

(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore)

08:46 STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Singapore index futures trade flat

Singapore MSCI March futures edged 0.03 percent lower on Thursday, indicating a lacklustre start for the Straits Times Index.

Asian shares eased on Thursday on renewed concerns about Chinese growth, but a brighter global economic outlook underpinned the dollar and kept investor risk appetite intact, reducing the appeal of safe-haven government debts.

0840 (0040 GMT)

(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore)

