STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-DMG sets buy rating on Singapore's Healthway

DMG & Partners Securities re-initiated coverage on Singapore’s Healthway Medical Corp Ltd with a buy rating, saying the group is on the road to sustainable growth.

It set a price target of S$0.116.

“Healthway Medical has recorded dismal earnings growth over the past two years. That is set to change, as management is now focusing more on achieving sustainable growth for its clinics,” DMG said in a report.

“Healthway’s share price has been badly hit, when it could not meet expectations during the past year. We think it has reached its trough and it could be time to re-look this private healthcare provider that has a large network of primary and specialist clinics,” DMG said.

Healthway’s shares were up 2.1 percent at S$0.09 and were the fifth most actively traded stock by volume.

1210 local time (0410 GMT)

Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore

