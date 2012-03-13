FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASEAN-Singapore healthcare REITs attractive-OCBC
March 13, 2012 / 1:25 AM / 6 years ago

STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Singapore healthcare REITs attractive-OCBC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OCBC Investment Research said Singapore’s healthcare real estate investment trusts (REIT) provide a safe shelter for investors as the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, backed by their defensive income streams.

First REIT and Parkway Life REIT are growing inorganically, and expanded their geographical footprint by penetrating into new markets recently, the brokerage said.

“We expect further acquisitions to come as both REITs seek to leverage on the robust fundamentals in the regional healthcare scene,” OCBC said in a note.

It reiterated its overweight rating on healthcare REITs, and has a buy rating on First REIT with a target price of S$0.89.

0920 (0120 GMT)

(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore)

Reuters messaging rm://charmian.kok.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

08:50 RTRS-STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Singapore index futures edge up

Singapore MSCI March futures SSGc1 gained 0.4 percent, indicating a higher start for the Straits Times Index .FTSTI.

Among other markets, MSCI’s index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 0.5 percent after slipping on Monday on concerns about a moderation in Chinese demand.

The dollar hovered below an 11-month high against the yen on Tuesday and regional shares edged up, as investors awaited policy decisions by the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve.

0845 (0045 GMT)

Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore

