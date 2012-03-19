STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Singapore company results beat consensus-Nomura

Corporate results in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan have been “good enough” to make a difference between a market correction and mere consolidation, Nomura analysts said, highlighting upgrades in 2012 consensus profit estimates.

“The single-biggest beat by country has been in Singapore, for which aggregate net income exceeded consensus by no less than 50 percent, mostly due to big beats from local property developers (although actual year-on-year net income growth market-wide was unspectacular at -1 percent),” Nomura said.

With more than three-fifths of firms by market value having reported results, aggregate earnings have risen 7 percent year-on-year and missed consensus by 9 percent in aggregate.

Earnings in Thailand came in significantly worse than expected and missed consensus by 32 percent, citing lost economic activity following last year’s floods, Nomura said.

Net profits for companies in the Philippines, where results of only about 52 percent of firms by market value have come in, rose 54 percent but top-line sales grew 10 percent, the only regional maket where earnings growth was higher than a year ago.

“Yet the degree to which investor expectations in the Philippines have already been inflated is illustrated by the fact that these stellar results nonetheless missed consensus by 36 percent - the region’s biggest miss,” Nomura said

STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-DBS prefers diversified Singapore property plays

With private home sales for the first two months in Singapore already breaching 4,200 units, or one-third of DBS Vickers’ full year estimate, the broker said the risk of a policy overhang had increased.

DBS highlighted shopping centre developer CapitaMalls Asia , CapitaLand Ltd, and Global Logistic Properties Ltd as its top picks, citing their inexpensive valuations and leadership in their respective markets.

Additionally, home sales in March are likely to be good as well, with at least four mass to mid-market projects up for launch, DBS said.

“Given the higher risk in the residential sector now, we would avoid stocks with greater residential exposure and prefer those with non-residential or diversified focus,” it said.

DBS has a hold rating on SC Global Developments Ltd and Ho Bee Investment Ltd.

STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-CIMB upbeat on offshore and marine sector

CIMB Research is seeing shoots of recovery in the offshore support vessel (OSV) sector as more new rigs intensify demand.

“With fleet growth coming to an end, we see OSV supply tightening in 2012,” the brokerage said and kept its overweight rating on the offshore and marine sector.

STX OSV Holdings Ltd STXO.SO and Ezra Holdings Ltd EZRA.SI are CIMB’s top picks, given their global exposure and links to the North Sea. It raised its target price on STX OSV to S$2.02 from S$1.78.

CIMB sad it was generally more positive on Singapore vessel owners than shipyards as improving utilisation in the early phase of this upcycle should have an immediate impact on their profitability.

CIMB has an outperform rating on Ezra, Ezion Holdings Ltd EZHL.SI, Mermaid Martime PCL MMPC.SI and Swiber Holdings Ltd SWBR.SI, STX OSV and ASL Marine Holdings ASLM.SI. It has an underperform rating on Otto Marine Ltd OTTO.SI.

STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-CDL Hospitality to gain from strong tourism-OCBC

Singapore’s CDL Hospitality Trusts CDLT.SI, which owns hotels, is well positioned to benefit from growing tourism in Singapore as well as stronger revenue for high-end hotels, OCBC Investment Research said.

It maintained its buy rating and a target price of S$2.00 for CDL Hospitality. Shares in the units were up 1.4 percent at S$1.785, and have gained 15.5 percent this year.

“Many of the visitors from developing countries are not budget travelers,” said OCBC, highlighting that the revenue per available room (RevPAR) for high-end hotels in Singapore outperformed budget hotels in January.

Overall, RevPAR for Singapore hotels rose 11.7 percent in January from a year ago, while visitor arrivals grew 13.4 percent, data from the Singapore Tourism Board shows.

“With the majority of its revenue coming from high-end Singapore hotels, CDL Hospitality Trusts will continue to be a beneficiary of the blossoming tourism industry,” OCBC said.

Singapore MSCI March futures SSGc1 rose 0.2 percent on Monday, signaling a positive start for the Straits Times Index .FTSTI.

Asian shares edged higher and the dollar was firm against the yen on Monday with investors buoyed by the U.S. market hitting an almost four-year high last week and by higher European stocks reflecting signs of growing stability in the euro zone.

