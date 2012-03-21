FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Otto Marine up on contract win
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 21, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 6 years ago

STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Otto Marine up on contract win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 - Shares of Singapore’s Otto Marine Ltd rose as much as 4.1 percent on Wednesday after the offshore marine firm said it won a North Sea ship chartering contract worth $36.5 million over five years.

Otto Marine shares were up 2.7 percent at S$0.15 on volume of 6.3 million shares - 1.6 times the average full-day volume traded in the last 30 days.

An option to extend the contract for two more years could raise the total value of the deal to around $52.4 million, Otto Marine said in a statement.

The contract was awarded by SeaHold GEOSHIPS Ltd, a UK-based shipping company supporting offshore oil and gas and renewable energy projects.

0926 (0126 GMT)

Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore

Reuters messaging rm://eveline.danubrata.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.