STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-ThaiBev surges to record on strong volume

Shares in Singapore-listed Thai Beverage PLC, Thailand’s largest brewer and distiller, jumped as much as 9.5 percent to a record high on expectations of improved earnings.

ThaiBev shares rose 6.4 percent to S$0.335, with more than 23 million shares traded, double its average full-day volume traded over the last five sessions.

“There will be a recovery from the Thailand floods and furthermore, the impact on the company from the floods was not as bad as previously expected, which is a positive,” said Sean Monaghan, an analyst at HSBC.

Since Feb. 29, two out of five analysts have raised their 2013 earnings per share estimates on the company by 10.7 percent on average, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Thai Beverage was among the five most actively traded stocks by volume in Singapore.

DBS Vickers Securities upgraded Singapore’s CH Offshore CHOF.SI to buy from hold, citing an earnings recovery and compelling valuations.

The brokerage raised its share price target on the provider of offshore vessels to S$0.50 from S$0.43. CH Offshore shares were up 5.5 percent at S$0.38.

The brokerage said the company is expected to benefit from an improvement in the charter market, with its earnings set to bottom out in 2002 and recover 22 percent in 2013.

10:12 STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-CIMB prefers Indonesian planters

CIMB is recommending investors buy Indonesian planters on a potential bounce in crude palm oil prices in the second quarter.

“Dwindling soybean stocks and higher crude oil prices could offset high palm oil stocks. We remain cautious on Malaysian players with downstream exposure,” the brokerage said in a note.

“Malaysian downstream producers have started to import processed palm oil from Indonesia due to their more competitive pricing. Unless the Malaysian government takes action, this situation is likely to intensify as more refining capacities come onstream in Indonesia in the middle of the year.”

CIMB has an outperform rating on Indonesian firms including BW Plantation BWPT.JK and Sampoerna Agro SGRO.JK, a trading buy on Sime Darby SIME.KL and Indofood Agri Resources IFAR.SI and an underperform rating on IOI Corp IOIB.KL, Kuala Lumpur Kepong KLKK.KL and Genting Plantations GENP.KL.

09:21 STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Singapore healthcare REITs attractive-OCBC

OCBC Investment Research said Singapore’s healthcare real estate investment trusts (REIT) provide a safe shelter for investors as the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, backed by their defensive income streams.

First REIT FRET.SI and Parkway Life REIT PWLR.SI are growing inorganically, and expanded their geographical footprint by penetrating into new markets recently, the brokerage said.

“We expect further acquisitions to come as both REITs seek to leverage on the robust fundamentals in the regional healthcare scene,” OCBC said in a note.

It reiterated its overweight rating on healthcare REITs, and has a buy rating on First REIT with a target price of S$0.89.

08:50 RTRS-STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Singapore index futures edge up

Singapore MSCI March futures SSGc1 gained 0.4 percent, indicating a higher start for the Straits Times Index .FTSTI.

Among other markets, MSCI’s index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 0.5 percent after slipping on Monday on concerns about a moderation in Chinese demand.

The dollar hovered below an 11-month high against the yen on Tuesday and regional shares edged up, as investors awaited policy decisions by the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve.

